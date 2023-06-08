‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Gets Second Season on The CW Before It Premieres

The CW has ordered a second season of drama Sullivan’s Crossing, which debuts this fall. The show, based on novels by Robyn Carr, stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson.

The CW will partner alongside Reel World Management, Bell Media’s CTV and Fremantle for production on season two.

“We can’t wait to bring Sullivan’s Crossing to our viewers this fall, and we are so confident that audiences are going to fall in love with it that we have committed early to a second season,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW. “As partners for season two, we cannot wait to work alongside this talented cast and excellent creative team to deliver another emotionally captivating season. Audiences can give their hearts to this show knowing that it is coming back for much, much more.”

Sullivan’s Crossing has run on CTV in Canada. When Maggie Sullivan’s (Kohan) life is thrown into turmoil, she is forced to leave her career in Boston, along with her boyfriend, Andrew (Allan Hawco), to take refuge in Sullivan’s Crossing, the campground run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). There, she must navigate her complicated present, while confronting her painful past. When she meets Cal Jones (Murray), the mysterious stranger who is helping her father, the two do not hit it off at first, but later find common ground. Maggie must then choose between a life in Boston and one in Sullivan’s Crossing.

Murray and Patterson were on The Gilmore Girls together.