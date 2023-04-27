New Show on The CW Reunites ‘Gilmore Girls’ Cast Members

Scott Patterson, who played irritable diner owner Luke on Gilmore Girls, stars in The CW drama Sullivan’s Crossing, which debuts in the fall.

Also in the cast is Chad Michael Murray, who played high school lothario Tristin on Gilmore Girls. Morgan Kohan is in the cast as well. There will be 10 episodes. The show is based on the novels by Robyn Carr.

“Sullivan’s Crossing is an emotionally rich, authentic family drama that will immediately resonate with audiences thanks to an incredible cast and relatable themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW. “Alongside a breakout performance from Morgan Kohan, it is incredibly special to bring Chad and Scott back home to The CW.”

Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) is a Boston neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. Maggie leaves Boston and returns to her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic campground run by her estranged father, Sully (Patterson). There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray).

Kohan’s work includes Transplant and Batwoman. Murray played Lucas in One Tree Hill.

Gilmore Girls ran on The WB and then The CW.

There are five novels in Carr’s Sullivan’s Crossing franchise. “It’s a pleasure to be working once again with executive producer and showrunner Roma Roth to bring yet another one of my novel series to life on the small screen,” Carr said. “Scott Patterson is the ideal actor to play Sully Sullivan and both Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray are the perfect fit as Maggie Sullivan and Cal Jones.”

From executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, Sullivan’s Crossing is executive produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV and Fremantle. Roth is the showrunner. Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin are executive producing for Fremantle.

Roth and Perry also work on Netflix drama Virgin River.

“The CW is a place where strong, character-driven family dramas shine and we couldn’t have asked for a better home for Sullivan’s Crossing,” said Lisa Honig, executive VP, distribution North America, Fremantle. “We are thrilled to continue a strong partnership with them, especially around a series as genuine, compassionate and entertaining as this.”