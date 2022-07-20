‘Virgin River’ Season Four on Netflix
By Michael Malone published
Romantic drama has Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel
Season four of romantic drama Virgin River is on Netflix. There are 12 episodes. Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson and Annette O’Toole are in the cast.
The show follows Mel, played by Breckenridge, who moves to a remote Northern California town looking to get a fresh restart on life. She works as a nurse practitioner.
The new season sees Mel full of optimism, despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband Mark or to Jack. The arrival of a handsome new doctor in town complicates things further.
Hope, for her part, is still healing from her car accident, while Brie unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike “and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web,” according to Netflix. Preacher, meanwhile, forges a new romantic connection.
Sue Tenney is the showrunner, and executive produces Virgin River with Jocelyn Freid. Robyn Carr wrote the novels that inspired the series. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.