‘Virgin River’ Season Four on Netflix

Season four of romantic drama Virgin River is on Netflix. There are 12 episodes. Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson and Annette O’Toole are in the cast.

The show follows Mel, played by Breckenridge, who moves to a remote Northern California town looking to get a fresh restart on life. She works as a nurse practitioner.

The new season sees Mel full of optimism, despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband Mark or to Jack. The arrival of a handsome new doctor in town complicates things further.

Hope, for her part, is still healing from her car accident, while Brie unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike “and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web,” according to Netflix. Preacher, meanwhile, forges a new romantic connection.

Sue Tenney is the showrunner, and executive produces Virgin River with Jocelyn Freid. Robyn Carr wrote the novels that inspired the series. ■