The CW Lines Up ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ For November

The CW is marking the 20th anniversary of the Gilmore Girls series premiere by airing Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The four-part miniseries, which premiered on Netflix in 2016, will air as a four-night event Nov. 23-26.

Gilmore Girls premiered in 2000 and aired for seven seasons on both The CW and its predecessor, The WB. About the close relationship between a mother and her daughter, it is set in Stars Hollow, Conn.

Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham and Luke Danes are in the cast.

A Year in the Life is set in present-day Stars Hollow. Lorelai still runs the Dragonfly Inn and Rory, now 32, is a journalist. Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) has been handling the loss of her husband, Richard. His death forces Emily and Lorelai to finally reexamine their own fraught relationship.

Directed, written and executive produced by series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is from Dolly Parker Drank Here Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Each night of The CW’s November event goes for two hours.