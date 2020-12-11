‘Transplant’ Gets Season Two on NBC

NBC has ordered a second season of Transplant. The medical drama comes from Canada and stars Hamza Haq as a Syrian doctor struggling to build a new life in medicine in Canada.

Besides Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa are in the cast.

The show was created by Joseph Kay, who is an executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

Developed at CTV, Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios.

Transplant has averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens on NBC, according to the network. It premiered Sept. 1.