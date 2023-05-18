The CW Sees Minimal Impact From Strike

The CW held its upfront presentation at the Park Lane Hotel in Manhattan May 18, and shared about its projects in the works, including both scripted and unscripted shows, and live events such as LIV golf.

“I’m happy to report it’s been a very busy seven months here at The CW,” said network president Dennis Miller.

Nexstar acquired 75% of The CW in August. Miller spoke about knowing “the power of the right programming for the right customer at the right time.”

Entertainment President Brad Schwartz called it “a thrilling and busy time at The CW,” and spoke of the network having more free cash flow than Paramount, and almost as much as Fox.

“Broadcasting is their core business,” he said. “Our goal is to make it bigger.”

The CW stands out in that it is one brand, Schwartz, that combines “the best of legacy media with the best of new media.” Other networks have separately branded streaming networks, he said, but not The CW, whose streaming platform does not require subscription or authentication.

The CW plans to employ a 50-50 scripted-unscripted model going forward. The writers strike has not had a major impact on the network, Schwartz added, with a number of scripted shows coming from other nations. All American is an exception.

This fall, Mondays feature All American, which Schwartz mentioned has “a deep, loyal fandom,” and crime drama 61st Street, whose first season was on AMC. Schwartz called it “a big-budget, premium scripted drama.”

Tuesdays have four comedies: Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything and Everyone Else Burns. Schwartz called Everyone Else Burns, about a religious family that believes the world will soon end, “the show that might condemn me to hell. It’s wrong in the best of ways.”

Wednesdays have Sullivan’s Crossing and The Spencer Sisters, both female-skewing dramas. “If you grew up with The CW and loved Dawson’s Creek as a kid, this is the show for you,” Schwartz said of Sullivan’s, which has Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray in the cast.

Spencer Sisters, he added, “is a super-fun, light crime-of-the-week procedural featuring a really really big star” in Lea Thompson.

Thursdays have “global sensation” FBoy Island, said Schwartz, “a show no other broadcaster would do.”

Fridays see Brooke Burke host Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Saturdays have Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals.

Sundays offer I Am Films, a series of documentaries about Alfred Hitchcock, Chris Farley, Burt Reynolds, Richard Pryor and other stars.

Gotham Knights, Superman and Lois and All American: Homecoming are on the bubble. Schwartz said the network’s trademark superhero shows don’t work as well with young viewers who’d rather stream than make time for appointment viewing. “We need shows that are profitable,” he said.

In development are unscripted shows Patti Stanger Millionaire Matchmaking (working title), cop show The Force and The Great American Bakeover. Scripted stuff in development are the Sophie Turner jewel thief drama Joan, Librarians spinoff The Librarians: The Next Chapter and thriller The Swarm. Schwartz called The Swarm “a big swing.”

Drama Walker will air in the midseason. Schwartz called star Jared Padalecki “a leading man on The CW for 20 years.”

The CW schedule also features LIV golf.

“We know we’re the underdog and we know we’re competing with titans,” said Schwartz. “And that’s the way we like it.”