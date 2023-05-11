Lea Thompson Back to TV in ‘The Spencer Sisters’ on The CW

Lea Thompson is returning to television with the drama The Spencer Sisters on The CW. Thompson and Stacey Farber play a mother and daughter duo who team up on a private detective agency. It will start in fall 2023.

Thompson starred in Caroline in the City, which was on NBC from 1995 to 1999. She also played Lorraine in the Back to the Future film franchise, and was on Dancing with the Stars.

“The Spencer Sisters is a charming new drama series led by the unforgettable Lea Thompson and rising star Stacey Farber,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW. “We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic pair to The CW this fall in an entertaining procedural that will appeal to multiple generations of amateur sleuths.”

Thompson’s Victoria Spencer character is a mystery novelist. She and daughter Darby are often mistaken as sisters.

“It’s beyond fun to be half of The Spencer Sisters,” said Thompson. “My major focus lately has been directing, but this show was just too delicious to pass up. A lighthearted mother-daughter mystery series with an outrageously delightful character and the chance to work with the luminescent Stacey Farber. Not to mention, it’s exciting to be part of the new reimagined CW.”

Also in the cast are Thomas Antony Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji and Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves.

The Spencer Sisters is produced by eOne and Buffalo Gal Pictures. The series is created by Alan McCullough and executive produced and co-showrun by McCullough and Jenn Engels. Jocelyn Hamilton and Tecca Crosby executive producer for eOne and Phyllis Laing and Jennifer Beasley exec produce for Buffalo Gal Pictures.