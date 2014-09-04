'Dancing With The Stars' Cast Announced

ABC announced the 13 new competitors of Dancing with the Stars'nineteenth season on Good Morning America Thursday.

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson, Pretty Little Liars actress Janel Parrish, former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Alfonso Ribeiro, Antonio Sabato Jr., who will also be on FX's The League for its current sixth season, and late-night talk show host Tavis Smiley will all be part of the cast.

Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong, Olympian Lolo Jones, YouTuber Bethany Mota, and Back To the Future actress Lea Thompson will also be featured.

Set to join them are mixed-martial artist Randy Couture, designer Betsey Johnson and racecar driver Michael Waltrip.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will host, as former DWTS winner Julianne Hough joins as judge.