Gas Back to 91 Cents a Gallon on Quantum Leap Day

In advance of the debut of Quantum Leap September 19, NBC is hosting a promotion that sees gas sell for 91 cents a gallon, as it was in 1985, and movie tickets for $3.55. That happens September 15.

The pilot episode is set in 1985.

Quantum Leap aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993, with Scott Bakula starring. In the new Quantum Leap, Raymond Lee plays Dr. Ben Seong.

Both the gas and movie tickets promotions have a “while supplies last” caveat attached, and the gas event happens in Los Angeles. “Visit our Los Angeles gas station activation to receive gas at 1985 prices,” said NBC. Activation involves driving to a “check-in lot” on North Vine Street to get the gas pass. The drive-through experience while waiting for gas includes entering the “Quantum Accelerator,” ‘80s trivia, break dancers and snacks. Customers can get up to ten gallons of gas.

The movie promotion is a partnership with Fandango and involves a promo code.

NBC calls the event Quantum Leap Day. More information can be found at www.quantumleapday.com .

The show’s logline reads, “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.” ■