NBC Orders ‘Quantum Leap’ Pilot

NBC has ordered a pilot for Quantum Leap. “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished,” goes the logline. “Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.”

Quantum Leap ran for five seasons on NBC, starting in 1989. Scott Bakula played Beckett.

Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero are executive producers, and Universal Television is producing the pilot.

NBC also ordered a pilot for the Berlanti Productions project Found. It’s about a public relations specialist, who once was reported missing, making sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. “But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own,” said NBC.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Lindsay Dunn. ■