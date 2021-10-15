‘You’ Season Three on Netflix, Which Signs Up for Season Four

Season three of psychological drama You is on Netflix Oct. 15, and Netflix has ordered a fourth season. Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti created the show, about a man who picks certain women to obsess over, and goes to considerable lengths to stalk them.

The series, starring Penn Badgley, is based on the novels You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes.

Season four will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley and Justin Lo are executive producers and Gamble runs the show.

"Reading Caroline's novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view,” said Gamble. “And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season four.”

Season three sees Joe and Love married and raising a baby in Northern California. “Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness,” goes the Netflix description. “And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

You premiered on Lifetime in 2018 but was cancelled after one season.