Netflix Orders Season Three of ‘You’

Netflix has ordered a season three for creepy drama You. Netflix put out a short video on social saying “New Year New You.”

The series began on Lifetime but was cancelled after one season. Netflix picked it up for season two, which began Dec. 26.

“Hello, You Season Three. We are grateful to our partners at @netflix and @warnerbros for the endless support…,” shared executive producer Sera Gamble on Twitter. “And most of all, we are grateful to every one of you freaky voyeurs for watching. See you soon, neighbor.”

Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail and Victoria Pedretti star. Badgley plays a Manhattan book shop manager who obsessively and murderously pursues Lail’s Beck character.

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by,” goes the Netflix description.

Caroline Kepnes wrote the novel that the series comes from.

The Greg Berlanti/Sera Gamble show debuted on Lifetime in September 2018.