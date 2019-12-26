New Season of ‘You’ on Netflix

Drama You, which had a lackluster first season on Lifetime before turning into a hit on Netflix, has begun season two on Netflix. There are 10 episodes.

Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail and Victoria Pedretti star. Badgley plays a Manhattan book shop staffer with an obsessive streak.

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by,” goes the Netflix description.

Caroline Kepnes wrote the novel that the series comes from. The Greg Berlanti/Sera Gamble show debuted on Lifetime in September 2018. Despite good reviews, it didn’t garner enough viewers to continue on the network. Getting substantial viewership after it premiered on Netflix, the streamer greenlit season two for the soapy thriller.

Season two became available Dec. 26.

Warner Horizon Television produces You.