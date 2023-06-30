Little Big Town To Host First ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’ in September

Little Big Town will host the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville September 28. The country band will also perform. The two-hour ceremony airs live on NBC and Peacock.

“Little Big Town is a force in country music and a beloved staple on Music Row,” said Cassandra Tryon, senior VP, entertainment live events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As Opry members, they’ve delighted fans for years on the world-famous stage and we’re honored to have them host, perform and bring this inaugural ceremony to life for our NBC and Peacock audiences.”

The two-hour telecast will feature performances, including Little Big Town doing a medley of their hits, “genre-bending” collaborations, NBC promises, tributes and surprise moments.

“We are honored to host the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world,” the band said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music.”

The People’s Choice Country Awards, chosen by, as the name indicates, fans, salutes the best in country music. The telecast is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski executive producers, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

From Alabama, Little Big Town is comprised of Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook. Their songs include “Boondocks,” “Little White Church” and “Girl Crush.”

The People’s Choice Awards is not airing this year, and will happen on NBC, E! and Peacock February 18, 2024. E! first aired the awards in 2018. Kenan Thompson hosted the last People’s Choice Awards in December.

NBCUniversal is an investor in Opry Entertainment Group.