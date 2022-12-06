Kenan Thompson Hosts 'People's Choice Awards' on NBC, E!
Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain, Lizzo get awards
Kenan Thompson hosts the People’s Choice Awards on NBC and E! Tuesday, December 6. The event happens at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. E! starts things off with Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards at 7 p.m.
People’s Choice presenters include Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Colin Hanks, David Spade, Dwayne Wade, George Lopez, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nikki Glaser and Sarah Michelle Gellar. New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith will perform her song "Fingers Crossed." Music Icon Award recipient Shania Twain will do a medley of her greatest hits and new single "Waking Up Dreaming."
Ryan Reynolds gets the People’s Icon Award and Lizzo wins the People’s Champion Award.
Thompson hosted the Emmys in September.
The awards and E!’s warmup program are both produced by Den of Thieves, with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.