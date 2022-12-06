Kenan Thompson Hosts 'People's Choice Awards' on NBC, E!

Kenan Thompson hosts the People’s Choice Awards on NBC and E! Tuesday, December 6. The event happens at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. E! starts things off with Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards at 7 p.m.

People’s Choice presenters include Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Colin Hanks, David Spade, Dwayne Wade, George Lopez, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nikki Glaser and Sarah Michelle Gellar. New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith will perform her song "Fingers Crossed." Music Icon Award recipient Shania Twain will do a medley of her greatest hits and new single "Waking Up Dreaming."

Ryan Reynolds gets the People’s Icon Award and Lizzo wins the People’s Champion Award.

Thompson hosted the Emmys in September.

The awards and E!’s warmup program are both produced by Den of Thieves, with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. ■