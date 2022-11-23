HBO Max Sets December 'Lizzo: Live in Concert' Special

On the heels of HBO Max's Thanksgiving day Love, Lizzo documentary, the streaming service announced a December concert featuring the Grammy-winning artist.

The Lizzo: Live in Concert special will stream New Year's Eve (December 31) and will feature the Emmy and Grammy winner performing her hits, along with special guests Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott, said HBO Max.

The streaming service's Love, Lizzo documentary airing November 24 focuses on the life of the singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist and actress, and looks at her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom, according to HBO Max.■