MTV pegs August for VMA

MTV: Music Television will stage the Video Music Awards in New York

again this year, but the extravaganza will be held in August to avoid the

one-year anniversary of Sept. 11.

The Video Music Awards will air live August 29 from Radio City Music Hall,

instead of its usual date on the first Thursday in September.

This will be the show's fourth straight year in New York.

Salli Frattini and Dave Sirulnick will executive-produce.