MRC Accredits DoubleVerify’s Programmatic Targeting Services

DoubleVerify said that several of its programmatic targeting services have been accredited by the Media Rating Council.

“Our accreditation of DoubleVerify for these pre-bid services represents the latest demonstration of DV’s commitment to quality and to helping advertisers maximize the value of their ad investments,” said George W. Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC.

The products include fraud avoidance for connected TV, desktop, mobile web and mobile app ads, including invalid traffic avoidances and ID display and video viewability targeting for desktop, mobile web and mobile apps.

Also approved at a property level for ad verification are DoubleVerify’s Authentic Brand Suitability, Standard Brand Suitability, Standard Brand Suitability Standard Contextual and Custom Contextual products.

DoubleVerify said it is now the only provider currently accredited for predictive viewability targeting as well as property-level ad verification, inclusive of brand suitability and contextual targeting within programmatic media campaigns.

“This is an exciting accreditation, continuing our history of innovation and market leadership,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We are now accredited broadly across programmatic targeting and post-bid measurement solutions, including for third-party integrated viewability measurement of Facebook. We are committed to delivering solutions with integrity and there is no greater independent validation of our commitment than MRC accreditation.”

DV first received MRC accreditation in February 2013 for its impression quality suite of services and desktop display viewability. Several more of its products have been granted accreditation in the following years. ■