Zagorski Named CEO at DoubleVerify

Mark Zagorski, who last month left Telaria following its merger with Rubicon Project , was named CEO of DoubleVerify.

Zagorski succeeds interim CEO Laura Desmond, who continues as a director of DoubleVerify. Desmond filled in after Wayne Gattinella stepped down in March following a report about his private life that was published in the New York Post.

Zagorski was CEO of Telaria, a CTV ad platform that merged with Rubicon Project, the sell side ad platform. He became president and COO of the combined company, which on Tuesday was renamed Magnite .

“Mark’s wealth of leadership experience in the digital marketing space makes him an ideal fit to lead DV, and we are thrilled to welcome an executive of his caliber to the team,” said Desmond. “He is a strong cultural fit and has a proven track record of building and growing businesses globally. We are confident he will continue to drive DV’s considerable momentum in the years ahead.”

Zagorski will be based in DoubleVerify’s New York office and will be responsible for growing the company, which has 550 employees and 18 offices around the world.

DoubleVerify measures the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising. Last month, DoubleVerify launched a tracking product for the booming connected TV market, which the company expects to fuel its growth.

“DoubleVerify is the industry leader in powering media quality and performance – giving global brands the confidence and clarity needed to make advertising investments on every digital platform,” Zagorski said.

“There is a huge opportunity to continue to grow the business, and I am energized and excited to leverage my experience in CTV, data and analytics to make this happen. I look forward to working with the talented DV team to further expand its offering of innovative solutions for advertisers and partners,” he said.

Before Telaria, Zagorski was CEO of eXelate, which was sold to Nielsen in 2015. He became an executive VP at Nielsen, leading the Nielsen Marketing Cloud. Before that he held posts at Modem Media Poppe Tyson, WorldNow and MediaSpan.

“Mark’s industry expertise and experience with both public and private companies will be a tremendous asset to DV as it continues to execute on its growth strategy,” said Davis Noell, managing director at Providence Equity and chairman of DoubleVerify. “I’d also like to thank Laura Desmond for her leadership as Interim CEO and look forward to continuing to work with her on the Board. She and the entire DV team have done an incredible job pulling together and maintaining strong momentum despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”