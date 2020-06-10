DoubleVerify Launches Tracking Product for Booming CTV Ads

With marketers pouring ad dollars into connected TV, DoubleVerify has launched a product that will give advertisers a better picture of where their ads are running and how they are performing.

Noting that few CTV apps have standardized their identifiers, DoubleVerify is mapping app names across platforms and devices, normalizing them to conform with standards set by the IAB last year.

DoubleVerify said the new product is needed because manufacturers, app developers and supply-side platforms all generate their own CTV app IDs, which means a CTV app can have many IDs. This affects targeting, brand safety, fraud prevention and measurement.

In a blog post on Monday, DoubleVerify said it detected a 161% year-over-year increase in fraudulent CTV traffic from January to April. In the first quarter, it saw mo rethan 500 fraudulent apps and it currently detects more than 500,000 CTV devices per day.

DoubleVerify also found a large variance among device makers when it comes to conforming to the IAB standards. Apple TV conformed to the standard 59% of the time, compared to Android TV at 51% and Roku at 31%. Set makers Samsung and LG were in the single digits.

“DV’s mission is to give advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investment, regardless of platform, channel or format,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. “With our new solution, CTV advertisers can get consistent evaluation standards, making it easier to track campaign quality and performance.”

DoubleVerify said it has mapped more than 6,000 apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, Playstation, LG TV and generic smart TVs.

“Advertisers demand clarity into where their ads are running – across any media environment,” said Joe Barone, managing partner, Brand Safety Americas, for GroupM. “We applaud the IAB's initiative in issuing guidelines to standardize CTV app ID naming conventions, and support DV in its efforts to accelerate buyer transparency, while supply-side adoption of these conventions continues to grow.”