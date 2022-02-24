DoubleVerify, Comscore Team Up To Verify, Measure Audiences

DoubleVerify and Comscore said they formed a partnership to verify and measure cross-screen ad campaigns.

The new service combines DoubleVerify's “Authentic Ads,” a metric that verifies ads are fully viewed by a real person in a brand-suitable environment, with Comscore’s Campaign Ratings cross-platform product, which provides data on deduplicated reach and frequency across TV, connected TV, desktop and mobile.

“Measuring advertising reach is increasingly confronted by questions of veracity in the digital world,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Digital fraud, conflicted verification solutions and growing identifier friction are challenging traditional measurement. In partnering with Comscore, we are addressing the issue head on – developing an industry-first measurement solution that combines media quality verification data with audience data to help advertisers maximize campaign performance and drive real business outcomes.”

(Image credit: Comscore)

DoubleVerify and Comscore plan to launch the joint offering as early as the second quarter of 2022 for a select group of customers.

“The industry is simultaneously facing three key megatrends: the search for more accurate deduplicated audience measurement, the mainstream emergence of streaming, and evolving privacy standards,” said Comscore CEO Bill Livek. “By partnering with DoubleVerify and pairing Comscore Campaign Ratings with their media quality verification data, we can better support the industry with this unique product, and help brands and agencies maximize media quality and performance within their campaigns.” ■