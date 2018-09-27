comScore Says Campaign Ratings Beta Released

comScore said a beta version it cross-platform Campaign Ratings measurement system has been released.

In July, comScore said that 12 major media and advertising companies would be involved in testing the system.

Campaign Ratings is the first major new product comScore has released since spending three years re-auditing its financial statements after accounting issues were detected. During that period the company lost money, spent millions on the re-audit and settling lawsuits, top executives left and product development was stalled.

comScore said Campaign Ratings provide media buyers and seller with an unduplicated view of video ad campaign delivery across linear, TV, OTT, desktop and mobile platform. It provides insights into co-viewing, person-level reach and audience demographics.

"This is an important milestone, a major step within a broader product strategy designed to help buyers and sellers accurately measure audiences no matter where they consume content," said Dan Hess, chief product officer at comScore. "Solving the cross-platform measurement challenge requires ongoing collaboration with the best and brightest minds in the industry, and we look forward to continuing to work with our beta partners and new entrants as we iterate on the product into 2019."

comScore said it plans to invite other media and advertising companies to test the beta version of Campaign Ratings in the fourth quarter. It expects a commercial launch in the first quarter.