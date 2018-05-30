comScore Stock to Be Listed on Nasdaq June 1

comScore said it will be listed again on the Nasdaq Stock Market beginning June 1.

The company was dropped by the exchange after accounting issues were found in its financial statements three years ago. The company went through a long re audit before it was able to issue the financial statement required to be traded on the exchange.

Earlier this month, comScore reported a $51.5 million loss in the first quarter, which was bigger than the $40.8 million loss it incurred in the first quarter of 2017.

The first quarter loss included investigation and audit related expenses of $31.9 million.

For all of 2017, the company lost $281.4 million.