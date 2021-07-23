DoubleVerify Gets MRC Accreditation For Systems That Analyze Connected TV

DoubleVerify said it received accreditation from the Media Rating Council for three of its systems for measuring and analyzing connected TV.

The new MRC stamps of approval were given to DoubleVerified’s CTV Fully-On Screen metrics, its Video Filtering system and its Benchmarks, which compare a brand’s performance in a specific category or across all measured traffic.

The new accreditation might give DV a leg up as the market for CTV advertising continues its explosive growth.

“Earning MRC accreditations for industry-first solutions across CTV and video environments, where investments continue to surge, reinforces our mission to help make the digital ad ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, by providing superior media quality and performance solutions to our global brand customers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “These new accreditations help us give advertisers continued clarity and confidence in their digital investments.”

(Image credit: DoubleVerify)

The MRC also granted continued accreditation for DV’s system measuring display and digital video impressions, viewable impression and invalid traffic in desktop, mobile web, mobile application and CTV environments, as well as viewable impressions and property level ad verification within desktop, mobile web and mobile applications.

DV first received MRC accreditation in 2013 for its suite of impression quality services. It subsequently received approvals in 2017 for its detection of invalid traffic within mobile apps. Last year its third-party integrated Facebook measurement got a checkmark from the MRC.

The MRC accreditation will help DoubleVerify stand out in a growing world of data, analytics and measurement companies.

While growing the industry is also experiencing consolidation with many players merging or going public.

DV went public in April. Shares closed at 36.29 Thursday, up 0.11%.