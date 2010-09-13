MMTC: Action Needed on Broadband in Puerto Rico

The Minority and Media Telecommunications Council says the FCC

needs to pay more attention to the broadband needs of Puerto Rico, including

reversing an earlier decision not to create a separate high-cost fund to help

close the digital divide there.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and the other commissioners, MMTC

pointed out that the recently released report on broadband deployment found

that there was virtually no broadband service to Puerto Rico and its four

million citizens.

Given that the report concluded that broadband is "essential

to participation in our 21st Century economy and democracy," MMTC

said that the FCC "cannot continue to sit idly by and allow the digital

divide between Puerto Rico and the rest of America to grow even wider."

The group argues that past FCC's have ignored the problem, and

that that has contributed to the "sorry state" of infrastructure

deployment.

MMTC says that while the broadband report shows Puerto Rico

has almost no broadband, it doesn't mention the territory once in the report

text. It also says that online broadband maps do not include data for Puerto Rico,

instead treating it like Cuba or Mexico.

Adding to its litany of what it sees as FCC slights to Puerto

Rico's communications future, MMTC points to this FCC's reversal in April

of a tentative conclusion of the previous commission that a universal service

fund be established for "insular areas." (Puerto Rico is defined as a non-rural insular area). The FCC concluded that

current high-cost fund support for Puerto Rico had been sufficiently increased--by

54% between 1998 and 2008--that it was not necessary to create a new fund, and

that phone penetration had increased sufficiently as well. The commission did

propose targeted rule changes.

But the FCC's move dealt with phone service, and one of the

reasons it said it was ruling against the separate fund was its recommendation

in the National Broadband Plan to transition the high-cost fund from phone

to broadband.

It suggested that an upcoming rulemaking on the universal

service fund remake would be a more appropriate venue to address issues of

broadband deployment. "The Commission will release a notice of proposed

rulemaking later this year that will address the high-cost universal service

recommendations of the National Broadband Plan, it said in the order

declining to create the fund. "We encourage parties with information about

any unique cost characteristics of providing broadband service in insular

areas, such as Puerto Rico, to participate in these forthcoming proceedings and

submit any relevant data."

The commission said that in the interim, "If PRTC were

to receive additional support for voice service pursuant its proposed non-rural

insular mechanism, it likely would be more difficult to transition that support

to focus on areas unserved or underserved by broadband."

But MMTC says that was the wrong call. "This decision is

unsupportable against the clear facts concerning the state of

telecommunications and the poor economic situation in Puerto Rico," said

MMTC, and stands "in stark and irreconcilable contrast with the

Commission's decision - on the same day -

to grant such supplemental support to Wyoming."

MMTC says that the FCC can correct that decision by

reversing it on a petition currently before it. "Doing so would jumpstart

the construction of broadband infrastructure in Puerto Rico

immediately," MMTC said.