Michael Lewis Takes on GM Post at KSAZ-KUTP Phoenix When Mark Rodman Retires

Michael Lewis will be senior VP and general manager of KSAZ-KUTP Phoenix, part of Fox Television Stations, starting in January, when Mark Rodman retires. Rodman has been GM of the Phoenix duopoly since 2011, and with Fox Television Stations for 24 years.

Lewis is senior VP and general manager at Fox's KTBC Austin. He became the GM in 2011, when Rodman moved to KSAZ-KUTP.

"We would like to thank Mark for his dedication to Fox and congratulate him on a seasoned career of consistent success across multiple markets," said Jack Abernethy, Fox Television Stations CEO. "It is always fortunate when succession planning allows for the best candidates to come from within, and Mike is a longtime Fox leader who will build upon the tremendous strength of our Phoenix duopoly."

Rodman was general sales manager at KTBC before he became the general manager in 2008. He previously worked at KTVX Salt Lake City and WPTA Fort Wayne.

"The past 24 years with Fox Television Stations have been the highlight of my career," Rodman said. "I am especially grateful to have worked with an extraordinary group of people under the leadership of Jack Abernethy. I know I am leaving the station in the right hands by passing the torch to Mike, whom I trust to continue the tradition of excellence, just as he did in Austin."

Lewis has been with the Fox group for 20 years. Prior to his time in Austin, Lewis was VP and sales manager at KRIV-KTXH, the Fox-owned duopoly in Houston, and before that he served in the same role at WHBQ Memphis. Earlier, Lewis was a local and national sales manager at WTTG Washington.

In 2016, Lewis was named General Manager of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable. "It was an honor to lead the incredible team at KTBC and it is now a dream come true to be named the new general manager of these powerhouse Phoenix stations," Lewis said. "I can't wait to get started." ■