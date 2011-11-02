Rodman Named KSAZ GM

Mark Rodman has been named vice president and general manager of KSAZ Phoenix. He takes over the position immediately and reports to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

Rodman succeeds Pat Nevin, who departed in August. "Mark will provide great leadership for our market leading duopoly in Phoenix," said Abernethy. "While running KTBC Austin, the station became a proving ground for innovation and impactful change."

Before serving as VP and GM at KTBC, Rodman was general sales manager at the station. Earlier in his career, Rodman served for five years as local and national sales manager at KTVX Salt Lake City. He began his career as a reporter/producer at WPTA Fort Wayne.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team of professionals at KSAZ and [MyNetworkTV affiliate] KUTP and look forward to building upon our stations' legacy of service to the Phoenix community," said Rodman.