Rodman Named KTBC GM

Mark Rodman has been named vice president and general manager at Fox O&O KTBC Austin. Rodman has spent the last 10 years as general sales manager at the station.



“Mark’s proven record of success at KTBC and his deep knowledge of the market made him the ideal choice for this position,” said Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy. “He will be an asset as we continue to grow FOX 7’s position in the market.”



Rodman began his career on air at WPTA Ft. Wayne and WFTV Orlando before shifting to sales. He said he was “honored” to get the promotion at KTBC. “The chance to continue working alongside the talented team here at KTBC to extend the station’s presence and commitment to service in our community is a tremendous opportunity,” said Rodman.