Lewis Named KTBC Austin GM

Mike Lewis was named vice president and general manager of Fox-owned KTBC Austin, assuming the post immediately.

Lewis had been vice president and general sales manager at Fox's KRIV-KTXH Houston. Before that, he was VP and general sales manager at Fox's WHBQ Memphis.

Lewis will report to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations. He succeeds Mark Rodman in Austin. Rodman shifted to KSAZ Phoenix GM in November.

"Mike has done a stellar job in leading our Houston sales team. His extensive knowledge of the broadcast industry and strategic approach to our business make him the ideal choice as we look to maintain and grow KTBC's position in the Austin market," said Abernethy. "He has had great success in several markets and I am confident that he is up to the challenge of being a Fox general manager."