B&C Names The Year's Top Local TV Group, Execs

B&C Wednesday announced the recipients of its annual honors saluting the finest leaders in local television.

The 2016 honorees are:

  • Station Group of the Year: Graham Media Group
  • GM of the Year Markets 1-25: Micki Byrnes, WKYC Cleveland, Ohio
  • GM of the Year Markets 26-50: Michael Lewis, KTBC Austin, Texas
  • GM of the Year Markets 51+: Lee Meredith, WAFB Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • News Director of the Year: Kirsten Wolff, WESH Orlando, Florida
  • Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year: E.W. Scripps Company

Profiles of all honorees will be published in B&C’s Dec. 19 issue.