B&C Names The Year's Top Local TV Group, Execs
B&C Wednesday announced the recipients of its annual honors saluting the finest leaders in local television.
The 2016 honorees are:
- Station Group of the Year: Graham Media Group
- GM of the Year Markets 1-25: Micki Byrnes, WKYC Cleveland, Ohio
- GM of the Year Markets 26-50: Michael Lewis, KTBC Austin, Texas
- GM of the Year Markets 51+: Lee Meredith, WAFB Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- News Director of the Year: Kirsten Wolff, WESH Orlando, Florida
- Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year: E.W. Scripps Company
Profiles of all honorees will be published in B&C’s Dec. 19 issue.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.