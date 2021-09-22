Mediaocean’s Flashtalking Launches Video Plus Converged Ad Server

Flashtalking, recently acquired by Mediaocean, launched its Video Plus ad server, which helps advertisers manage creative, reach, social, identity, verification and measurement across linear TV, digital video and CTV.

“For those of us who have been in the advertising space for a long time, the idea of traditional TV merging with digital has seemingly always been five or ten years away,” said Michael Tuminello, VP, TV+Video strategy at Flashtalking, now being branded as Flashtalking by Mediaocean.

“It is very exciting to see that this sea of change is no longer a future occurrence, but a current reality. Advertisers and publishers now have evolving solutions to navigate this new landscape,” Tuminello said. "With Video Plus, we address the full range of advertiser needs for TV+Video, and we also look forward to the imminent addition of converged media planning, buying, and activation solutions as we incorporate Mediaocean products.”

Video Plus integrates Flashtalking’s display offering with TV and video solutions, enabling marketers to orchestrate, measure and personalize omnichannel campaigns.

"You can look at the components of the solution, like verification, like attribution, like video ad serving, like running your video in social. All of these things could potentially be cherry-picked from different solutions, but trying to stitch these things across multiple vendors has a huge loss of efficiency and a huge gain in the number of zoom calls you have to do,” Tuminello said.

Video Plus brings the kind of efficiency the industry is looking for, he said.

Some of that efficiency is the result of consolidation.

While CTV is important and growing, Mediaocean also brought capabilities in traditional TV and is set up to deliver at scale in the closed social video ecosystems of Facebook and TikTok to Video Plus.

“This linear TV ecosystem globally presents us with a great opportunity to build something unified,” Tuminello said. "You pair that with this very unique social offering and you’re talking about something that is comprehensive of what it can address.”

Video Plus is also helpful to media companies. “They don’t want to go down the same path as programmatic, giving up their audience data and seeing a race to the bottom,” Tuminello said.

“We’re in a unique position to help publishers leverage their first-party audience data and connect that to the kind of consumer profiles that big brands are seeking,” he said. "At a certain point you’re not going to be able to build really good solutions for the industry if they don’t work for both sides.”

As it releases Video Plus, Flashtalking is also publishing a whitepaper entitled The Big Picture: The Converged Future of TV+Video. The whitepaper outlines changes in the ecosystem and the scope of solutions required to address them. The paper will be followed by “Seven Signs of the Convergence,” an overview of key transitions that have occurred in the market recently.