TikTok Jumps Into Mediaocean To Enable Ad Planning, Buying
Brands and agencies will be able to optimize campaigns
Mediaocean said it reached a deal with TikTok to integrate TikTok advertising into its platform, which will allow brands and media buyers to buy, plan, measure and optimize campaigns on the social media app alongside other media options.
Popular with youngsters, TikTok has been looking to grow its advertising business, making pitches during the NewFronts in 2020 and 2021.
“Modern brands need to market the way consumers consume – and this requires the agility to bring new and emerging channels into omnichannel advertising operations. TikTok has become an unmissable platform for brands and we’re excited to incorporate it into our closed ecosystems solution,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer at Mediaocean. “Our integration with TikTok will create efficiencies in the planning and buying process as well as improved performance through audience segmentation, creative optimization, and bid management.”
MediaOceans’s omnichannel platform is used by all of the major agencies holding companies and manages more than $200 million in annualized media spending.
MediaOcean recently agreed to acquire Flashtalking, which provides ad serving, creative personalization, identity management and verification capabilities.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.