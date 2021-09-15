TikTok Jumps Into Mediaocean To Enable Ad Planning, Buying

Mediaocean said it reached a deal with TikTok to integrate TikTok advertising into its platform, which will allow brands and media buyers to buy, plan, measure and optimize campaigns on the social media app alongside other media options.

Popular with youngsters, TikTok has been looking to grow its advertising business, making pitches during the NewFronts in 2020 and 2021.

“Modern brands need to market the way consumers consume – and this requires the agility to bring new and emerging channels into omnichannel advertising operations. TikTok has become an unmissable platform for brands and we’re excited to incorporate it into our closed ecosystems solution,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer at Mediaocean. “Our integration with TikTok will create efficiencies in the planning and buying process as well as improved performance through audience segmentation, creative optimization, and bid management.”

MediaOceans’s omnichannel platform is used by all of the major agencies holding companies and manages more than $200 million in annualized media spending.

MediaOcean recently agreed to acquire Flashtalking, which provides ad serving, creative personalization, identity management and verification capabilities.