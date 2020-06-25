TikTok for Business Launched at NewFronts

In its first NewFront TikTok, the mobile video app that has captured kids, is introducing TikTok for Business and a new partner program to help brands add visual effects to their messaging.

"We've seen more and more brands embrace the unique and creative ways the TikTok community expresses themselves through video. The experience is real, light-hearted and fun, and as we've seen over the course of these dynamic times, users and brands have the ability to make a meaningful and positive impact on their communities,” said Blake Chandlee, VP of global business solutions, TikTok.

“We're excited to officially introduce TikTok For Business and continue building products, services and resources for marketers to engage their communities in a new and innovative way, and show them how TikTok is a creative and valuable marketing platform,” Chandlee said.

(Image credit: TikTok)

In brief, the apps pitch to Madison Avenue is “Don’t Make Ads, Make TikToks.”

TikTok said it offers brands scale & creativity; sight, sound & motion; an inclusive & participatory community and a chance to be where culture is made.

It also provides brands with seamless and simple solutions.

“Our products deliver across every marketing touchpoint and allow for rich and immersive storytelling. All are seamless, full screen video and appear natively with the user experience. Working with many of the industry's leading third party providers, we are building out our suite of measurement solutions,” said Katie Puris, managing director for business at TikTok.

On top of that, the company announced Brand Scan, a new product that allows users to have an augmented reality experience with any brand.

TikTok is also looking to help brands work with people who make popular videos on the app. It said it is testing a platform called Creator Marketplace, where brands can discover and work with creators on paid brand campaigns to drive awareness and attract new customers. The Creator Marketplace initially will be available in select regions.

(Image credit: TikTok)

Many big brands began using TikTok after it began selling advertising last year. Brands can create videos and pay to amplify the on the platform using several products.

With TopView, the brand’s video of up to 60 seconds is the first thing a user sees when it opens the app. TopView. Brand Takeovers offer 100% share of voice with shorter videos. Brand Takeover reportedly cost about $100,000 a day.

In-feed videos reportedly cost $10 per impression and a Hash-Tag Challenge, which encourages users to create content around a brand, reportedly costs $150,000 a week. In feed videos and challenges can be targeted.

TikTok said branded and paid content is noted with a “sponsored” tag in the app, the company said.

“Brands are an important part of the TikTok experience. Whether they are starting trends, connecting communities or bringing awareness to critical public service initiatives, brands are creating authentic audiences built on the foundation of sharing joy. They are embracing the creative and authentic spirit of TikTok, and giving users a new way to discover and engage with the products they love,” said Puris.