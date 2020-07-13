Mediaocean Agrees to Acquire 4C Insights

Mediaocean agreed to acquire 4C Insights in a deal that combines Mediaocean’s ad platform with 4C’s data and analytics.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed and is expected to close in July 2020.

The move comes at a time when companies in the ad tech business are combining in order to provide capabilities across all screens and across functions, a trend that could be accelerating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Consumer behavior is changing drastically, and we need to be able to reach people where and how they want,” said Deborah Wahl, Global CMO of General Motors. “I am excited to see how this combination can help marketers understand how to deliver people-based experiences more effectively.”

In a fragmented media landscape, marketers and agencies are trying to handle marketing investment across geographies, media channels, devices, and audiences, the companies noted. Buyers and sellers alike are calling for a more integrated, automated, and data-driven marketplace. Mediaocean said its acquisition of 4C will solve these challenges, adding intelligence and optimization to its system of record for omnichannel advertising.

“The COVID crisis will be remembered as a tipping point in the digital disruption of many industries including advertising,” said Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean. “Mediaocean and 4C together will lead the evolution of modern omnichannel advertising by addressing the needs of global marketers and agencies – transparency, neutrality, intelligence and accountability. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this transformation for the company and the industry.”

Mediaocean and 4C began working together in 2017, with 4C data available to Mediaocean clients.

“Joining Mediaocean is a game-changer for our clients and the industry, fulfilling the promise of true cross-channel advertising,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO and co-founder of 4C. “Marketers need to market the way consumers consume efficiently across all devices and screens. Mediaocean and 4C’s combined solution will be the independent, self-serve platform to anchor marketers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters across converged media.”

“When we started the company in 2011, our goal was to harness the power of data science and AI to help brands reach their goals,” said Dr. Alok Coudhar, 4C’s founder and chairman. “As we integrate our intelligence into Mediaocean’s system of record, we will revolutionize the marketing landscape.”