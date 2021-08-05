Flashtalking Working With TVSquared To Gauge Incremental Reach

Flashtalking said it is working with TVSquared to measure the incremental reach connected TV delivers beyond linear networks for converged TV ad campaigns.

“The increasingly fragmented media marketplace, driven by the accelerated movement of ad spend into CTV, presents a challenge for marketers to understand the true reach of their video marketing,” said John Nardone, CEO, Flashtalking. “By partnering with TVSquared, we are providing streamlined access to the key data needed to meet this challenge, delivering transparency into their video mixes and the value CTV provides alongside linear TV campaigns.”

Flashtalking is a global ad server and analytics technology company. It uses data to personalize advertising in real-time, analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands. It agreed to be acquired by Mediaocean last month.

A recent TV Squared study found that, 70% of respondents selected the ability to extend reach and engage with audiences beyond linear as the primary reason for advertising on streaming. Measuring incremental reach was also cited as the top priority for driving greater adoption of CTV advertising.

“Together with Flashtalking, we can reduce the friction that comes with understanding the total impact and reach of your TV media mix,” said Jo Kinsella, president, TVSquared. “We are excited to see strong omnichannel digital advertising partners, like Flashtalking, leaning into converged TV and adopting metrics that help marketers reach their total audience across all forms of video advertising.”

TVSquared’s converged TV insights can be used to inform the video media mix – optimizing buys to de-duplicate audiences across platforms and channels, shifting impressions and spend to increase ROAS and activating new audience segments.