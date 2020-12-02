Mediaocean Launches TV Reach Extension Capability

Omnichannel advertising platform Mediaocean said it has added TV reach extension capabilities to its Scope product, allowing advertisers to reach de-duplicated audiences across multiple channels, including linear TV, connected TV and social media.

“CTV is exploding in terms of consumer viewers and providers. This is driving subsequent growth in advertising but CTV is one channel in a broader converged television mix,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer at Mediaocean. “Most DSPs don’t touch linear TV or social media at all, given this inventory is typically only available via direct sales or API integrations, not through exchanges and SSPs. Our Scope product was purpose-built to operate within and across the walls of closed ecosystems, including converged television.”

As more viewers stream video content on connected devices, advertisers are shifting spending to reach those audiences. Spending growth has been limited because advertisers and buyers have been able to calculate reach and frequency across media channels.

Mediaocean said that TVRE uses a unique combination of data sets and algorithms to enable intelligent reach extension across premium video channels. This enables advertisers to avoid duplicated reach by planning CTV and social campaign together based on missed or under-services audiences with a linear TV plan.

TVRE also provides reporting that shows audience reach delivered individually and jointly across TV and CTV to enable cross-channel performance analysis, Mediaocean said.

“Understanding the interplay between TV and social is one of the main keys to mastering omnichannel strategies,” said Jennifer Eenigenburg, VP, digital media director at Rain the Growth Agency. “Marketers can’t maximize either channel until they can find the same high-value audiences across both. Mediaocean’s platform allows marketers to connect walled platforms."