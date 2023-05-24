Media Buyer Horizon To Use VideoAmp As Upfront Currency

Media agency Horizon Media said it will be using viewership data from VideoAmp as a currency for buying television advertising during the upfront market for some of its clients.

Horizon will also continue to use Nielsen in other upfront transactions.

VideoAmp is one of the measurement companies using big data from millions of homes to provide an alternative to Nielsen, which has long dominated the TV ratings business.

“It is extremely important to Horizon that we develop relationships in the currency and measurement space that we believe have scale and representation, drive innovation, and are transparent and collaborative with both buy and sell sides,” said Dave Campanelli, chief investment officer, Horizon Media. “VideoAmp meets those needs for us, and we are thrilled to establish this deeper relationship as we build towards the future and drive better results and business outcomes on behalf of our clients.”

As part of its new agreement, Horizon will also be able to use VideoAmp for planning, analytics and measurement in order to drive better outcomes for clients.

A number of media companies have made deals to use VideoAmp data to either transact or measure. The list includes Paramount, NBCUniversal, TelevisaUnivision, Fox Warner Bros. Discovery, Allen Media Group and The Walt Disney Co.

Media companies can use alternative currencies if media buyers and their clients agree.

"We are excited to announce our work with a forward thinking, results-driven, and progressive agency like Horizon Media and its adoption of VideoAmp as a new currency for the coming Upfronts. We have a unique approach in that we not only provide more accurate and reliable measurement than the legacy panel-only currency, but also the tools to plan and optimize against that data throughout the campaign,” said Michael Parkes, president, VideoAmp. “This means that Horizon and its clients will be able to leverage big data as currency for more sophisticated transactions that have shown to increase advertiser return on investment. We look forward to helping Horizon and its clients achieve success.”