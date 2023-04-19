Paramount Sees Boost in Results From Campaigns Using VideoAmp Currency

VideoAmp said that in campaigns conducted with Paramount Global, advertisers got better results when using VideoAmp data as currency, compared to buying based on traditional demographic data.

VideoAmp, one of the measurement companies offering an alternative to Nielsen, created reports highlighting the impact of those campaigns to showcase the benefits of big-data currencies.

The campaigns on average were 11% better at creating likelihood to convert. Compared to demo audiences, advanced audiences were 37% more likely to convert than demo audiences.

When bought using VideoAmp data, the campaign achieved 83% incremental lift from digital.

Also Read: VideoAmp Launches Ad Metrics on a Second-by-Second Basis

VideoAmp and Paramount have been working together for several years and more recently, Paramount said it would be using VideoAmp currency for some deals. The companies said they have executed more than 100 deals together.

The outcomes data is based on 12 campaigns that ran in 2022 that were guaranteed against VideoAmp currency in 2022.

The advertisers were in the auto, consumer packaged goods and quick-service restaurant categories.

“Paramount has been strong proponents and implementors of new currencies, big data audiences and resulting optimization capabilities,” said Travis Scoles, senior VP, advanced advertising, Paramount. ”As demonstrated by VideoAmp’s results, we are able to capture a more comprehensive footprint of consumers to deliver accurate and impactful outcomes for our advertisers.”