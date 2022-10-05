VideoAmp Launches Ad Metrics on a Second-by-Second Basis

VideoAmp, one of the companies offering the TV business an alternative to Nielsen, released a new capability that provides measurement of second-by-second tad viewing, a level of detail that provides advertisers a better understanding of how their commercials perform.

The data from the second-by-second measurement can demonstrate how reach builds throughout a program and help advertisers and media companies optimize inventory based on exact commercial viewership.

VideoAmp will be providing data on the viewing of each individual commercial. Nielsen’s current C3 metric measures the average commercial minute with a particular program.

Also: Tony Fagan Gets Expanded Role After VideoAmp Lays Off 10 in Reorganization

BET gave the new capability a test drive during the BET Awards (opens in new tab).

“Access to second-by-second level data gives BET a unique opportunity to hyper-target and pinpoint content that resonates with our audiences and drives success,“ Berj Kazanjian, senior VP of ad sales research at BET, said. “Our teams utilized this transformative data to identify the most compelling program elements, such as show performances, commercials, host presentations and more. These advanced metrics allow us to enhance our content, further our reach, and deepen our engagement with our community.”

VideoAmp’s viewership data is based on commingled information from smart TV and set-top boxes in 29 million homes. The company said its capability can give advertisers and media companies measurement of impressions, frequency, average commercial audience, average program audience, advertiser reach, incremental cumulative reach and total viewers.

“Having a true breakdown of viewership during every second of a program is game-changing,“ VideoAmp chief technology officer Tony Fagan said. “Average Commercial Minute is a compromise the industry has had to make, due to a lack of fidelity in panel-based measurement. Big Data enables buyers and sellers to know exactly how every spot in a program performs — from exact-second start to exact-second stop.

“Being able to tell a unique story for each advertiser during a program and make use of the granular insights that have often been lost or overlooked, is a major step forward,” he said. ■