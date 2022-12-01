Disney Works With VideoAmp To Measure Cross-Screen Campaigns

Disney Advertising said it is enabling advertisers to use viewing data from VideoAmp to measure cross-platform campaigns.

Using Disney’s clean-room technology, Disney’s Audience Graph, ad exposure logo files can be integrated with viewing data from VideoAmp to determine how precisely campaigns reached their key audiences.

The first-of-its-kind integration will also help advertisers find the optimal reach and frequency across Disney properties while maintaining consumer privacy.

Disney and VidoAmp said they have begun brand test with media buyer Omnicom Media Group.

“As viewership rapidly shifts to streaming and connected TV, clients are looking for a holistic understanding of audience across all touchpoints, and identity interoperability will be critical to deliver brands a comprehensive and consistent understanding of audience,” Lisa Valentino, executive VP of Client Solutions and Addressable Enablement, Disney Advertising, said in a statement. “Clients want to know how their media investments translate into real results and performance, and options in measurement based on the unique needs of their business across all categories. Our new integration with VideoAmp marks material progress toward empowering marketers with innovative measurement validated by first-party data.”

VideoAmp is one of the companies offering media companies an alternative to Nielsen for measuring TV audiences. Disney has been selling linear ad campaigns using Nielsen data as currency, so the VideoAmp measurement is not yet being used to determine whether or not Disney delivered on audience guarantees.

"Omnicom Media Group has always been committed to interoperability within the video marketplace, and our collaboration with Disney and VideoAmp is a valuable example of how our commitment drives benefit for our clients,” said Geoffrey Calabrese, Chief Investment Officer, Omnicom Media Group North America.

“Through this integration, we can now match first party, second party and third party audiences in our Omni marketing orchestration system and measure delivery across platforms with industry-leading precision enabled by Disney’s privacy forward clean-room capabilities, giving OMG clients unprecedented visibility into the totality of their cross-platform video performance,” Calabrese said.

The clean-room integration will enable VideoAmp and Disney to offer data interoperability for measurement for joint clients, deliver an accurate view of advertising performance and uncover prescriptive insights across demos, advanced audiences and business outcomes, the companies said.

“Together, we are enabling advertisers to plan, measure and transact across high-value advanced or demographic audiences and measure the true impact of their investments by connecting media performance to real business outcomes, using VideoAmp data and measurement as currency,” VideoAmp president Michael Parkes said. ■