Max to Launch ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ Travel Series
Series follows O’Brien as he meets people from his ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ podcast
Conan O’Brien will return to the small screen in a new travel series set for Max, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday during its upfront presentation.
The four-part series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, follows O’Brien as he travels around the world to meet people who have called into his popular podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.
The series is O’Brien’s first since ending his TBS late night show Conan in 2021 after 11 years on the air. Conan also starred in TBS’ Conan Without Borders travel series.
“Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me,” HBO Programming executive VP Nina Rosenstein said in a statement. “It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.