Max to Launch ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ Travel Series

Conan O’Brien will return to the small screen in a new travel series set for Max, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday during its upfront presentation.

The four-part series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, follows O’Brien as he travels around the world to meet people who have called into his popular podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

The series is O’Brien’s first since ending his TBS late night show Conan in 2021 after 11 years on the air. Conan also starred in TBS’ Conan Without Borders travel series.

“Conan is a national treasure…at least that’s what he keeps telling me,” HBO Programming executive VP Nina Rosenstein said in a statement. “It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”