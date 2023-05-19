Max To Debut 'Full Circle' Limited Series in July
Steven Soderbergh-produced series stars Zazie Beets, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant
A botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets is the subject of a new Max drama series Full Circle, debuting on July 13.
The six-part series follows an investigation of a botch kidnapping that ultimately connects multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City, according to the streaming service.
The star-studded cast features Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, and Dennis Quaid.
Full Circle is executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon and Casey Silver.
