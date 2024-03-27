Martin Scorsese to Headline Fox Nation's Latest Religious-Themed Docuseries, 'The Saints'

Fox Nation today announced an upcoming partnership with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese for an eight-part documentary series,..

Slated for November, Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints will feature eight hour-long special episodes exploring the stories of eight Christian saints. Scorsese will host, narrate and executive produce the upcoming series.

The Lionsgate-developed docuseries is written by Kent Jones and will be directed by Elizabeth Chomko.

“I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions,” said Scorsese, in a statement. “I’m so excited that this project is underway, and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators.”

Added Fox News Media chief digital and marketing officer, Jason Klarman: "Having the greatest storyteller tell some of the greatest stories of all time is exactly the kind of exclusive content that is driving Fox Nation’s success."

The series will premiere in two parts, debuting its first four episodes on Nov. 16, before concluding in May 2025.

Each episode will focus on a different saint, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene, Moses the Black, Sebastian and Maximillian Kolbe, “examining these extraordinary figures and their extreme acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice,” Fox said.

With the platform dubbed “Netflix for Conservatives” in 2018 by the New York Times, the docuseries will add to Fox Nation’s “exclusive content library, with nearly 10,000 hours of faith, historic and entertainment programming.”

Scorsese is the latest in a list of big names to collaborate with the Fox Nation, which has previously worked with Kevin Costner, Matthew McConaughey, Robe Lowe, Dennis Quaid, Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi.

Scorsese revealed in February at the Berlin film Festival that he is “currently contemplating” a film depicting the life of Jesus.

Fox Nation also recently picked up the rights to faith series The Chosen and The Passing of Christ.