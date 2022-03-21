Magnolia Network: Everything You Need to Know About the Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines Collab

Magnolia Network has finally made its debut.

The joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery took over DIY Network January 5.

A digital version of the net premiered on Discovery Plus July 15 with 150 hours of unscripted content, including the complete Fixer Upper library, the first two seasons of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines and the full first season of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. The debut coincided with the launch of the Magnolia app, which will be available to Discovery Plus subscribers.

Discovery and the Gaines's originally planned to launch Magnolia Network linearly first. The challenges of the pandemic altered that plan, pushing the linear takeover to January 2022.

“We flipped that plan on its head—and in doing so had the exciting opportunity to share a robust preview of Magnolia Network with an audience we’ve been so eager to share our work with,” said Magnolia Network President Allison Page. “And while the timing of our plan has changed, our consistent and steady mission from day one remains the same: to create unique, compelling, and inspiring content that reflects and embodies the Magnolia brand consumers know and love.”

Also Read: Discovery Plus Launch to Help Shine Spotlight on Magnolia Network

What Programming Will I Be Able to Watch?

In addition to the Fixer Upper library, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and the recently renewed Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network has a slate of originals -- spanning the arts, design, entrepreneurship, food, gardening, and home categories -- in the pipeline.

Previously announced titles include Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Homegrown, Family Dinner and Restoration Road with Clint Harp.

Viewers will also be able to see legacy DIY Network content, such as Barnwood Builders and Pool Kings.