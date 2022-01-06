Discovery’s OWN Adds Distribution Via Hulu Plus Live TV Platform

OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network controlled by Discovery, is available to Hulu Plus Live TV subscribers, effective Thursday.

Discovery’s major networks–Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Motor Trend have been available on Hulu Plus Live TV since 2018 .

Another group of Discovery Channels, including America Heroes Channel, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery Family, Magnolia Networks and Science Channel are available to Hulu Plus subscribers through Hulu’s add-on entertainment package, which costs $7.99 a month.

The OWN carriage comes in time for Hulu Plus Live TV Subscribers to catch the premieres of Ladies Who List: Atlanta on Friday and The Kings of Napa on January 11.

“We are excited to partner with Hulu on this opportunity to connect with new audiences and expand viewership for our hit OWN programming across multiple platforms,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “Hulu Plus Live TV is a great fit for OWN as a top destination for viewers and brands, providing world-class content and unique live entertainment events.”

OWN is also working with Hulu and Disney’s Onyx Collective on a docuseries, The Hair Tales, from executive producers Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela angela Davis. Oprah Winfrey is also among the executive producers. The series is expected to premier later this year