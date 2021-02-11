Magnolia Network to Launch Linear Channel in 2022

Magnolia Network, the joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, will launch digitally on Discovery Plus in July and as a linear channel in 2022, Discovery announced Thursday.

After several starts and stops on launch dates for Magnolia Network, the announcement finally provides a firm debut date for the much-anticipated service, which will take over Discovery’s DIY Network when it hits cable lineups in January 2022.

Starting in July, Discovery Plus -- as well as the Magnolia app -- will offer more than 150 hours of unscripted content across the home, food, gardening and design genres, said Discovery. Several Magnolia Network shows have already debuted on Discovery Plus, including Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

The Gaines’ Fixer Upper series will also be available at launch on Discovery Plus, along with such shows as the complete first seasons of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, plus new series Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Homegrown, Family Dinner and Restoration Road with Clint Harp.

“We are thrilled to deliver on our ambitious, joint vision with Chip and Joanna to offer fans more great programming and a more immersive Magnolia media ecosystem,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc in a statement. “Expert builders of homes, fans and brands, Chip and Jo will help us construct the most complete real-life TV experience anywhere, with discovery Plus growing its Magnolia offering to more than 150 hours of premium unscripted content, paired with an immersive ‘view and do’ app, and next year, a linear channel. Taken together, we will super-serve legions of existing Chip and Jo fans as well as new ones in ways that exceed even our highest expectations when we started on this amazing journey.”

The Magnolia app will also provide discovery Plus subscribers with workshop content featuring classes from some talented makers and artisans, according to Discovery.

“From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement. “Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same. And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent. To that end, prior to next year’s linear launch, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Discovery Plus as we launch Magnolia, a fully immersive digital brand experience.”

