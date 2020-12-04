Discovery Plus Launch to Help Shine Spotlight on Magnolia Network

The January 2021 launch of Discovery Inc's new direct-to-consumer service Discovery Plus will also serve as a first-look opportunity to access content from the upstart Magnolia Network.

While Magnolia Network has yet to announce a launch date, the service -- a joint venture between Discovery and Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines -- will have some of its new content prominently featured on the Discovery Plus service, according to Magnolia President Allison Page.

As part of Discovery Plus’ January 4 launch, Magnolia Network will feature four preview shows: Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines; Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead; Road to Launch and The Courage to Run with Chip Gains and Gabe Grunewald.

In addition, the streaming service will debut premiere episodes from 10 new Magnolia Networks series, including the Andrew Zimmern-hosted Family Dinner and First Time Ever, which will feature first time house flippers who take their own home renovation dreams into their own hands.

“We are so eager to show some of our content,” Page told Multichannel News. “We’re excited that we get to sneak peek some of our content early in the year and then work toward our own launch as shortly as possible thereafter.”

Below are descriptions of the 10 original series premiering episodes on Discovery Plus: