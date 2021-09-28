Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Launching as Linear Cable Net Jan. 5

Magnolia Network, a joint venture of Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, plans to launch as a linear cable network on Jan. 5.

The network will take over the cable carriage currently used by Discovery’s DIY network, which will be rebranded as Magnolia Network.

Magnolia has been operating as a digital on-demand service.

“It is a thrilling moment to be bringing this network to the very platform that first introduced Chip and Jo to the world just eight years ago. From home and design, to food and garden, to inspirational and uplifting stories of all kinds, we are introducing a new lifestyle brand defined by authenticity, beauty and vulnerability,” said Allison Page, global president, Magnolia and DTC. “On the heels of our successful digital launch this past July, we are excited to fulfill our initial goal of bringing Magnolia Network to the broadest audience possible, meeting viewers wherever they are.”

Magnolia Network’s inaugural linear slate will feature episodes from original series such as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Super Dad and more, in addition to the full, five-season Fixer Upper library. Episodes from This Old House will also air on Magnolia Network.

The channel will also continue to have have DIY shows such as Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston and Bargain Mansions.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines, who were hosts of Fixer Upper on HGTV, now part of Discovery.

“That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have — to help reclaim the best of what television can be,” they said.