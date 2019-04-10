Chip and Joanna Gaines Fix Media Venture with Discovery

Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of the HGTV show Fixer Upper, formally announced plans for a new media venture.

The new multiplatform company is expected to launch in 2020. It will include rebranding DIY as its linear channel, and a TV Everywhere App. A new OTT product will feature live and VOD content including new short-form and long-form content is expected to launch following the rebrand of the linear and TVE services.

Chip and Joanna Gaines will be chief creative officer and current HGTV president Allison Page will be president of the new venture.

“Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them,” said David Zaslav, CEO, Discovery. “They’ve got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses – they’ve built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people’s passions.”

Chip Gaines announced plans for the couple to return to TV in a venture with Discovery last year on the Today show.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a joint statement. “We believe David Zaslav and the team at Discovery are the perfect partners for this ambitious joint venture, and we know Allison Page is the right person to lead this charge. We're ready to get started and are expectant for all that's ahead.”