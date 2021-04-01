Magnolia Network Renews ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’ for Additional Two Seasons

Magnolia Network has greenlit two additional seasons of its cooking series Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, the service announced Thursday.

Magnolia Network, the joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, will debut new episodes from season two of the series beginning April 9 on the Discovery Plus streaming service.

Also Read: Magnolia Network to Launch Linear Channel in 2022

Season three episodes of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines will launch on the Discovery Plus service as well as the upcoming Magnolia app on July 15.

In other news, Food Network will offer Magnolia Network programming on April 10 as part of a special two-hour block. Along with two episodes of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Food Network will also air the pilot episodes of Zoe Bakes and Ranch to Table, said Magnolia Network officials.